8 Statement Necklaces That Will Transform Your Outfit

Contrary to popular belief, there IS a way to make a ratty old pair of jeans and your boyfriend’s old tee shirt make stylish. It’s called accessorizing.

There are tons of ways to spruce up a plain outfit with accessories, but the easiest and most effective just may be adding a statement necklace. They just sit in the perfect place on your outfit to command attention and make everything else look far more glam and fashionable. We’re loving these baubles right now – consider snatching one up because they can seriously make an outfit.

