Anastasia Beverly Hills Amrezy Palette Will Take Your Look Into Autumn [In Our Makeup Bag]

What It Is:

Anastasia Beverly Hills Amrezy Palette*

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

Eyeshadow palettes are probably my favorite makeup item. They’re so beautiful and colorful and, if the formulas are high quality, they can totally transform your eyes. Anastasia Beverly Hills has teamed up with 2 makeup artists to create unique palettes and I have the Amrezy palette, “designed in collaboration with world famous makeup artist Amra Olevic.” They say that “each of these warm shades can stand on its own as an easy wash of color or layer together to create an endless array of looks.” Sounds good to me!

How To Use It:

Since there are 10 shades in this palette, the combinations are really endless! My favorite look is mixing Legend and Glisten all over the lid, then use Topaz in the crease and Deep Plum in the outer corner to deepen things. I also love throwing Iridescent Purple or Emerald in the crease or outer corner instead for a pop of color!

CC Rating: A-



The quality of eyeshadows in the Amrezy palette is quite good overall. I completely impressed by the quality of these shadows – they’re heavily pigmented and, with the exception of Iridescent Purple and Morocco, amazingly blendable. As you can see in my swatches, Iridescent Purple and Morocco are quite sheer and challenging to build up and blend. But, 8 shades of perfection isn’t a bad score!

Despite being a good quality palette, I don’t find myself reaching for this one often and, if I do, it’s to use one shade and not create an entire look (except for the one described in the “how to”). For me, the shades lean far too warm and end up making my eyes look awful. Even Glisten, which in the pan looks like a lovely rosegold, turns into a light copper on me and needs to be mixed with Legend. This is, of course, a personal preference and I’m sure many gals love to see an all-warm palette, but I’m anticipating that my neutral-to-cool sisters out there will share my feelings. Anastasia is quite forthcoming and calls the shades warm in the description, but I would have loved to see a few cooler shades in there to balance things out!

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Amrezy Palette is available from their website for a cool $29.

*item was provided for review