Celebrity Style From The 66th Annual Primetime Emmys

The 66th Annual Primetime Emmys last night and like always Breaking Bad basically won everything. I don’t really care all that much about the Emmys even though I love TV but so many of my faves are snubbed that it isn’t worth watching a boring show just to be disappointed. The fashion however is totally worthwhile. I love seeing all of my fave women dressed to the nines in clothing I cannot ever afford.

Let’s however talk about Lena Dunham. The Girls creator and star tends to give good face but it’s always undermined by her outfit. I totally get being offbeat and strange. Bjork does it! Lots of people do. Lena always feels slightly off. Her fashion is always like some uncanny valley of almost there but not quite. I also think that because she is so teeny tiny she probably looks a lot more put together IRL. Her dress tonight looked like a lot of things and none of them were very chic.

Lena’s dress looked like:

1. Half a pinata.

2. The ombre ruffled shower curtains.

3. The bottom half of a cute centaur.

