Tri Delta Song Calls Other Sororities “Chodes” And “Sluts” To The Tune Of Katy Perry

This Tri Delta senior song (to the tune of Katy Perry‘s “Last Friday Night) was clearly not meant to see the light of day by anyone other than its basic-ass members. Katy Perry? Seriously?
If you’re going to assert your catty sense of superiority, how about not present your self as the most beigely basic, pumpkin spice flavored, Earlybird-filtered-selfie-taking coed to do a shot of Fireball in a sombrero and wake up with multicolored confetti puke in her hot pink Kate Spade tote bag.
The thing is, if you want to look clever than you have to actually be clever.
Calling other girls “chodes” which according to Urban Dictionary is a “penis that is wider than it is long,” would be hilarious if it was in Mean Girls because then it wouldn’t be real (and because “chode” is a funny word). The same girls who wonder why “everyone is always hating on sororities,” tend to be the same ones who perpetuate the worst stereotypes about them.
The song disses every other Louisiana State University sorority including Alpha Phi (as in “WHO THE FUCK IS ALPHA PHI?”), Chi O (the boring chodes), Delta Zeta (sluts), Pi Phi (poser cunts), Kappa Delta (lame), and Delta Gamma (ugly).
Here are the official lyrics.
FINAL SENIOR SONG YEAH
Running up and down the row,
Our heads turning as we go,
Look there’s fucking Alpha Phi,
WHO THE FUCK IS ALPHA PHI?
They don’t even have a house,
Desperation all throughout,
We welcome y’all to our row,
That’s because we know y’all blow.
Here comes Chi-O-O God,
those Bor-ing chodes
They su-uck.
Oh well
Every bod-y knows
Hoot and hollar blows, It’s NO
blind tie.
Last Boys Bid Night
Yeah, we saw those DZ sluts,
They were sucking KA’s nuts
Probably took it in the butt
Last Boys Bid night
Pi Phi smoked a ton of blunts,
What a bunch of poser cunts,
Dressed in tie dye, what the fuck?
Last Boys Bid night
Theta maxed out all their cards
Eating Pluckers by the bars
There they are, those fucking lards.
Last Boys Bid night
Zeta no-ones changed their name
Now we call them ZTA
Oh-oh-oh? (SNAP SNAP)
This Boys Bid night
Do it all again
This Boys Bid night
Do it all again
Stepping up y’alls kappa game
Even though your skit is lame
Got a lazy pledge class
Who only smokes a bunch of grass
Young and foolish, yah okay
Put your hipster act away
When comes rush, your chapter bails.
That was such a fucking fail.
Pretty Girls, Yeah Right
You’re all Her-maph-ro-dites
Phi Whoooo
Oh well
With your lions’ fur.
But we’re pretty sure YOU’RE IRRELEVANT
Damn
Last Boys bid night
Delta Gamma didn’t go
Cause they’re used to hearing no
Kiss your anchor, fucking GO.
Last Boys bid night
Kappa Delta you’re all cray
Know y’all like it when boys spray
when comes Sunday y’all all pray
Last Boys Bid night
KDs getting DUIs
Spreading all those fucking lies
Yeah we know how hard y’all try
Last Boys Bid night
Y’all said we danced on table tops
Will y’all ever fucking stop?
Y’all will never be on top
This Boys Bid night
Do it all again
(Do it all again)
This Boys Bid night
Do it all again
(Do it all again)
This Boys Bid night
F.U.C.KD.
F.U.C.KD.
F.U.C.KD.
F.U.C.KD.
F.U.C.KD.
F.U.C.KD.