Tri Delta Song Calls Other Sororities “Chodes” And “Sluts” To The Tune Of Katy Perry

This Tri Delta senior song (to the tune of Katy Perry‘s “Last Friday Night) was clearly not meant to see the light of day by anyone other than its basic-ass members. Katy Perry? Seriously?

If you’re going to assert your catty sense of superiority, how about not present your self as the most beigely basic, pumpkin spice flavored, Earlybird-filtered-selfie-taking coed to do a shot of Fireball in a sombrero and wake up with multicolored confetti puke in her hot pink Kate Spade tote bag.

The thing is, if you want to look clever than you have to actually be clever.

Calling other girls “chodes” which according to Urban Dictionary is a “penis that is wider than it is long,” would be hilarious if it was in Mean Girls because then it wouldn’t be real (and because “chode” is a funny word). The same girls who wonder why “everyone is always hating on sororities,” tend to be the same ones who perpetuate the worst stereotypes about them.

The song disses every other Louisiana State University sorority including Alpha Phi (as in “WHO THE FUCK IS ALPHA PHI?”), Chi O (the boring chodes), Delta Zeta (sluts), Pi Phi (poser cunts), Kappa Delta (lame), and Delta Gamma (ugly).

Here are the official lyrics.

FINAL SENIOR SONG YEAH Running up and down the row,

Our heads turning as we go,

Look there’s fucking Alpha Phi,

WHO THE FUCK IS ALPHA PHI?

They don’t even have a house,

Desperation all throughout,

We welcome y’all to our row,

That’s because we know y’all blow. Here comes Chi-O-O God,

those Bor-ing chodes

They su-uck.

Oh well

Every bod-y knows

Hoot and hollar blows, It’s NO

blind tie. Last Boys Bid Night

Yeah, we saw those DZ sluts,

They were sucking KA’s nuts

Probably took it in the butt Last Boys Bid night

Pi Phi smoked a ton of blunts,

What a bunch of poser cunts,

Dressed in tie dye, what the fuck? Last Boys Bid night

Theta maxed out all their cards

Eating Pluckers by the bars

There they are, those fucking lards. Last Boys Bid night

Zeta no-ones changed their name

Now we call them ZTA

Oh-oh-oh? (SNAP SNAP) This Boys Bid night

Do it all again

This Boys Bid night

Do it all again Stepping up y’alls kappa game

Even though your skit is lame

Got a lazy pledge class

Who only smokes a bunch of grass

Young and foolish, yah okay

Put your hipster act away

When comes rush, your chapter bails.

That was such a fucking fail. Pretty Girls, Yeah Right

You’re all Her-maph-ro-dites

Phi Whoooo

Oh well

With your lions’ fur.

But we’re pretty sure YOU’RE IRRELEVANT

Damn Last Boys bid night

Delta Gamma didn’t go

Cause they’re used to hearing no

Kiss your anchor, fucking GO. Last Boys bid night

Kappa Delta you’re all cray

Know y’all like it when boys spray

when comes Sunday y’all all pray Last Boys Bid night

KDs getting DUIs

Spreading all those fucking lies

Yeah we know how hard y’all try Last Boys Bid night

Y’all said we danced on table tops

Will y’all ever fucking stop?

Y’all will never be on top This Boys Bid night

Do it all again

(Do it all again)

This Boys Bid night

Do it all again

(Do it all again)

This Boys Bid night F.U.C.KD.

F.U.C.KD.

F.U.C.KD.

F.U.C.KD.

F.U.C.KD.

F.U.C.KD.