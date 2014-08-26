Your Pumpkin Spice Latte Has All Kinds of Yucky Things In It

Yesterday Starbucks allowed savvy customers to “unlock” the Pumpkin Spice Latte ahead of the official September 2nd release date. Armed with a special code, teenage girls everywhere donned Ugg boots and North Face jackets to get their #FirstPSL (that’s the code, btw) of the season. And I’m not going to lie — maybe I slipped on my fleece to make the pilgrimage to Starbs, too. Don’t judge, it’s been unseasonably chilly.

I’ve had three PSLs in the past 24 hours, and I can feel its spiced goodness coursing through my veins. At least that what I thought I felt until I found an infographic on FoodBabe revealing what’s “actually” in my PSL. I say “actually” because I’m not fully believing anything until I see a Dr. Oz special on the negative effects of artificial pumpkin flavoring.

Regardless, it turns out there are allegedly (“allegedly”) a bunch of funky ingredients in everyone’s favorite fall beverage. And that delicious, happy feeling in my veins? Could be cancer.

All of this information begs the questions — Are you going to abstain from Pumpkin Spice Lattes this year? Can fall ever really begin if a basic in Uggs hasn’t had her name misspelled on the cup of her nonfat PSL? What are the long term implications for winter’s Gingerbread Lattes and Salted Caramel Hot Chocolates?

