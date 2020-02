Back to school season is equal parts dreadful and exciting. One thing that can shift it slightly in favor of the exciting side? Back to school shopping, of course.

Sure, you could treat yourself to some LBDs to rock after dark or some brand new denim to wear on weekends, but why not grab something that’s both fashionable and functional? These adorable tote bags fit the bill…and they certainly make going to class a bit more bearable.

