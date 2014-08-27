What His Style Says About Him

Have you ever wondered what that cute guy in your Psych 101 class is really all about? If a thorough examination of his Facebook profile doesn’t give you enough info, there’s another way to deduce a few possible things about him. Look no further than his sense of personal style. It sounds shallow to judge a person based on what he or she wears but let’s face it — Style has a lot to do with what we value in life. If he’s perfectly groomed, he likely values aesthetic beauty; if he’s dripping in labels, he’s probably quite money-minded…that sort of thing. They say you can tell a lot about a person based on his shoes. Well, I say you can tell a lot about a person based on his shoes/shirt/jeans/etc. So let’s go.

The Fancy Dude:

He wears: Designer shoes, a super pricey watch, really tight pants.

Snag a date with this guy and you’re likely to score a high-end meal, washed down with some fancy wine you can’t pronounce. If you go out with him and his friends, expect bottle service all the way. It sounds like the good life but often this fancy dude is just too into himself to ever treat you the way you deserve. He’s all about appearance, and we’re not just talking about his Gucci belt. Guys like this sometimes see girls as arm candy only. If you can get him to commit and treat you right, more power to you. He’s likely ambitious, competitive and into the finer things in life.

The Disheveled Dude:

He wears: Beanies, no matter how hot it is outside. Frayed jeans. Tee shirts that look incredibly old (but extremely comfortable.)

This guy is interesting. That isn’t a bad thing….but it isn’t always a good thing either. He’ll have passion, maybe for an art form or a cause or an unconventional skill of some sort. He’ll be a master conversationalist, able to constantly engage and stimulate you. A date with him means a chill evening at an open mic night or a concert. He’s the kind of person who talks a lot in class or plans to hike some ridiculously high mountain. He’s extreme. The downside? You may find yourself always trying to impress this guy. He may judge you for doing things like watching reality shows or reading magazines or getting your nails done. And who is he to deprive you of some of the best things in life.

The Sporty Dude:

He wears: Jerseys, Levis and/or basketball shorts and baseball caps. So many baseball caps.

Do I even need to explain this one? This guy lives, eats, sleeps, breathes sports. He’s usually either watching a game, working out, or daydreaming about sports in class. He’s not the guy to date if you want to be with someone who is super cultured but he’s a safe choice and he has great arms. He drinks beer pretty much exclusively. His idea of a great first date? A trip to the most basic sports bar ever to ‘hang out.’ He always gets the burger.

The Put-Together Dude

He wears: Whatever is trending. Skinny ties, blazers – anything that’s hip without veering into hipster territory.

Beware of this guy. He’s what we like to call a ‘heart breaker.’ He’s Mr. Personality, the kind of guy every girl is bound to fall for. He knows exactly how to present himself and what to say. He can charm the pants off anyone (like, literally). He’s the kind of guy who will tell you he really likes you and will do it in such a way that you actually believe him. You’ll go around for weeks telling your friends you have a date with him and when they ask you when or where, you’ll have to say that you don’t know yet. Spoiler alert: That date never actually happens.

The Laid-Back Dude:

He wears: Nice-but-not-flashy jeans and sweaters when it’s cooler; shorts and plain tees when it’s warm. You know, stuff his mom (0r an ex) may have bought him.

The good news? This guy is likely the most balanced of all the examples on this list. He pulls traits from all the other breakdowns. He’s the everyguy. Of all the men on this list, he’s probably the one you should date if you want a solid and staple relationship. If you’re craving a few weeks of mad passion, on the other hand? Look elsewhere. He’s not the most exciting, generally speaking….but you can’t deny it: This guy is marriage material.

