10 Pairs Of Affordable Shorts You Can Wear Into The Fall

Fall may be coming but that doesn’t mean you need to part with your shorts just yet. As long as the weather is relatively warm-ish and you swap out your frayed denim cutoffs for something a bit more fall-ready, you can totally show some leg well into October – it’s just about finding the right pair. Look for darker colors, longer hemlines and thicker fabrics, like tweed or leather, and style them with sweaters, blazers…that kind of thing.

I scoured two of the most reliably affordable stores out there, H&M and Forever 21 for some pairs that will look totally appropriate even when the leaves start to fall.

