This NARS Eye Shadow Palette Is Giving Your Cult Faves A Run For Their Money

Want. Love. Need.

Those were a few of the words that came to mind when a certain little beaut popped up on my screen last week while I was researching products for new stories. The item in question? A sleek, gorgeously packaged, cleverly named, sublimely luxe little must-have from Nars. (Which just my be my favorite makeup brand, but not my wallet’s…)

The palette, named And God Created The Woman Part 2, is a collection of six stunning eye shadows and it immediately caught my eye…which is strange because I’m pretty sure I haven’t worn eye shadow in years. My rationale for (possibly) shelling out on this luxury item? It’s high quality (like everything Nars makes), it’s unlike anything I already own and it just may introduce a new step into my makeup routine. The palette is undeniably similar to Urban Decay’s Naked Palette – both are sleek, high-end compacts filled with multiple neutral, flatter-anyone shades.

UD’s highly acclaimed version has more shades in it, but the actual squares of product in this Nars set appear a bit bigger, and while the Naked sets are fantastic for creating subtle daytime looks, this one offers up deep, sexy shades that are perfect for creating a night-out smokey eye. Heads up, though: If you own the original ‘And God Created The Woman’ set, beware that this contains the same shades.

The other major difference between the sets? The UD version gives you an eyeliner as well (the eyeliner included is pretty awesome, FYI) while the Nars palette gives you a shadow primer and brush, meaning its arguably the better option for an eye shadow noob who may not own all the tools needed to apply it properly (like me). They are similarly priced so choosing which palette you’d rather invest in is up to you…but I know which one is calling my name.