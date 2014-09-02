5 Ways To Use Argan Oil In Your Beauty Routine

Coconut oil has been getting a lot of attention recently, from its ability to health-ify a lot of dishes to its skin-softening properties. And while coconut oil is fantastic and incredibly useful, it’s high time we shine the spotlight on another great oil, one that can seriously up your beauty game: Argan oil.

Argan oil’s uses are incredibly varied and pretty damn remarkable. It’s a pricey oil, but one drop goes a long way, meaning you can grab a small container of it (find it at Sephora or on Amazon) and use it for a while. So how can you use Argan oil? Glad you asked.

In place of hand cream: Dry, chapped hands suck. While conventional hand creams get the job done, they also leave that annoying residue all over your hands – and, by virue of that, pretty much everything you touch. Instead, try adding a few drops of Argan oil to dry hands, then rubbing them together. Unlike a lot of creams, it really gets in there and moisturizes from within – it actually fixes the problem instead of just masking it, and it soaks in pretty much immediately. You can also try adding a few drops to your favorite hand cream.

As conditioner: After washing your hair, slick a few drops of Argan oil through your strands, focusing on the ends. This is a really great way to condition and strengthen your hair, especially if you’re a fan of heat styling and have fried your locks a bit with your blow dryer/straightener. Leave it in and let the oil penetrate your strands. Remember, a little bit goes a long way. You literally want a drop or two otherwise your hair might get greasy.

As a hair treatment: If you need more intense moisture, try using Argan oil as a hair treatment. Simply heat up a small bowl of the oil, then massage it into your scalp, pulling it through the ends of your hair. This is such an amazing way to pamper yourself. Really massage into your scalp (or have someone else do it for you), which stimulates your hair, making it stronger and helping it grow faster. Leave this mask on overnight, then wash it off the next morning. Be sure to shampoo really thoroughly, maybe even wash your hair twice the next day. Also, be sure to wash your pillow afterwards. You’ll have the smoothest, silkiest hair of your life the next day.

As a makeup remover: Okay, best makeup remover ever. Seriously. You’ll never buy a harsh, overpriced eye makeup remover again. All you need to do is add a single drop of the oil to a cotton ball and smooth it over your eyes. Most of your makeup will just slide right off and the oil will actually soften and moisturize your under eye skin, which can get super dry. Be sure to wash with cleanser when you’re done to get rid of the greasy residue and don’t worry about break outs. This oil is non comedogenic.

As a heel softener: You know how your feet get all chapped and dry, especially when you’re running around in flip flops? Try adding a tiny bit of this oil to your cracked heels, slipping on a pair of socks and letting the oil do its thing. It’s magical – you’ll wake up the next morning feeling like you’re walking on clouds. This is especially great after a night of walking in heels.

