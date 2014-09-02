Clinique’s Moisture Surge Overnight Mask is Beauty Sleep in a Bottle

It’s finally happened.

I discovered the secret for softer, smoother, brighter skin. And no, it doesn’t take a pricey facial or vegan diet (not going happen). In fact if you have a spare $33 (see below for why this is not a bad price) and you’re the sort of person who likes to sleep, you can totally help yourself out to this little secret of which I speak.

Let me introduce you to Clinique’s Moisture Surge Overnight Mask. I purchased it on a whim recently and let me tell you…it’s already changing the game. I used to be the kind of girl who used a sunscreen lotion in place of a legit moisturizer – because I know how important sun protection is, I’ve allowed my sunscreen of choice to double as my face lotion. Even though I’ve always had skin that errs on the dry side, I’ve never used a face cream or anything like that. Not a huge deal now, but if you want to keep your skin looking good in long run, moisturizer is key. So why did I never do it up until now? Because it would have required adding another step to my routine and ain’t nobody got time for that.

That’s why this Clinique mask is so great…it doesn’t require more than a few seconds of your time. It does the work for you while you’re sleeping and since you apply it at night, you don’t need to add to the already-long list of things you have to do in the AM.

All you have to do with this product is massage it into your skin before bedtime. That’s it. It seeps in there overnight and you can feel the difference when you wake up. As for the price, a little goes a long way so I don’t see this running out anytime soon. It’s also hypo-allergenic, great for sensitive skin and – best of all – it works. I’ve literally been using it for a matter of days and I already feel a difference. The proof, as they say, is in the pudding-soft skin.

