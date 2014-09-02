What It Is:

Tarte Limited Edition Rainforest After Dark Palette

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

When super-brand cosmetics brand Tarte releases a new product, especially a palette, I listen! Since a reformulation a few years back, they’ve been adding natural ingredients, like Amazonian clay, to their products to enhance weartime and dermatological benefits. This palette features a beautiful mix of neutral and purple shadows, as well as a bronzer, blush and highlighter to complete your look. All products are “infused with colored clay, which naturally color-corrects as it supports oil control, this makeup provides longer wear and truer color payoff.”

How To Use It:

The palette comes with an insert and 2 suggested eye looks: Seductive Sunrise and Afterhours Adventure. Seductive Sunrise is the daytime look and instructs you to apply bare to explore all over the lid, make a mauve into the crease and plum away with me in the outer corner and then use don’t a turn a brown as an eyeliner and up to no gold as an inner corner highlight. I like this look, but I’m also a big fan of my personal recipe: mix together up to no gold and the champagne highlighter as an all over lid color, then tan-gled up in you in the crease and outer corner. If I want it to be a bit more dramatic, I add plum away with me in the outer corner.

VIEW GALLERY

CC Rating: A-



I’m pretty thrilled by the Tarte Rainforest After Dark Palette and surprised by how often I’m reaching for it. I’m a total makeup junkie and have enough products to last 10 lifetimes, so recreating the same look day after day is basically unheard of for me. There’s something about these shadows that just brightens up my eyes! I also love that it’s an all-in-one look palette and ideal for traveling – I’m covered for shadows, blush, bronzer and highlighter!

And now what keeps this palette from perfection. The mattes in the palette are a bit stiff at first and require some use before they become soft and blendable. But the good news is that they do! The size of the highlighter pan is plenty big, but the bronzer presents a big of a challenge unless you’re solely using it as a contour – picking it up with an all-over, fluffy brush takes some practice. And Unleashed, which is so gorgeous is the pan, applies quite lightly and presents a similar issue to the matte shadows at first. I’m pale, so I’m loving this neutral mauve-rose, but gals with medium or dark skin may find it doesn’t show up.

I’m not finding this palette on the Tarte website, but it’s still available on Sephora’s for a cool $38 USD/$46 CAD. Hurry up – it’s limited edition after all.

[Need some new makeup but not sure what to buy? Check out Alex’s other beauty reviews here.]