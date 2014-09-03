10 Striped Dresses to Put in Your Closet This Fall

There’s really no easier way to look put together and cute than by throwing on a dress. I mean, it’s literally a one step process. You don’t need to worry about what it will match with or where that skirt went or if the whole outfit ‘works.’ You just throw it on, no thought required, and go. It’s awesome.

Like most girls, I’m all about grabbing up as many easy, affordable dresses as I can get my hands on, and this summer I discovered a new favorite style: The striped dress. I like this instant classic in a loose tee shirt shape, but honestly? A black/navy/gray and white striped dress always looks good and classic. They can be worn with flip flops, wedges, a denim jacket, a moto vest, a chambray vest…it’s just a versatile piece and I’m going to go ahead and call it an essential. Check out some cool picks – dresses that’ll take the guesswork out of getting dressed on warmer days – below.

