31 Totally Obvious Healthy Study Snacks That You Never Think Of

Studying for me always equaled stress and stress gives me the impulse to eat like crazy. There was always a complete difference between what I looked like during midterms and finals and what I looked like before and after. I would always gain weight during those times where I was surgically attached to the library study hall. Convenience foods what always get the better of me. My prepared kale salads with avocado became frosted pop tarts and vanilla lattes. It wasn’t all bad.

When you’re swamped, feel overworked and are committed to the grind, the simple joy of a bag of M&Ms can be the only thing that keeps you in your happy place. Nevertheless, indulgences should be tempered with healthier options. Some of these suggestions may feel a bit obvious but they weren’t entirely obvious to me. We know the grocery store is going to have candy but we hardly ever look to the freezer section for the just as sweet, yet much healthier, yogurt.

A healthy snack, for me, should be easy to grab, easy to eat and won’t make me feel guilty afterwards. They should also be nutrient dense enough to provide you with the boost you need to keep going. These are your 31 best bets when time is of the essence.

1. Almonds, walnuts and pistachios.

2. Carrots, celery and hummus.

3. 2 ingredient cookies.

4. Oatmeal.

5. Greek yogurt with berries.

6. Skinny popcorn.

7. Veggie Booty.

8. Avocado toast on whole wheat, multigrain or sprouted bread,

9. Baked sweet potato (in the microwave it only takes a few minutes).

10. A green smoothie.

11. A dollop of peanut or almond butter.

12. Kale chips.

13. Bananas with raw honey and peanut butter.

14. Smoked salmon and cream cheese on whole wheat crackers.

15. Apple and cheese sticks.

16. Boiled eggs.

17. Granola bar.

18. A low sugar cereal like Grape Nuts.

19. A bag of grapes.

20. Dark chocolate (don’t go crazy with it).

21. Organic applesauce.

22. Edamame.

23. Ants on a log.

24. A KIND bar.

25. A rice cake with no high fructose corn syrup jelly.

26. Organic dried fruit.

27. Seaweed snacks.

28. Raw juice.

29. Roasted chickpeas.

29. Whole wheat pretzels.

30. Light multigrain English muffin drizzled with olive oil.

31. Wasabi peas.