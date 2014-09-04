5 Lip Colors We’re Loving For Fall

A new season is on the horizon and that means it’s time to revamp your beauty game. While summer is all about brights, both on your face and in your wardrobe, fall is about deeper shades. It’s not always an easy transition to make, but there is something so incredibly sophisticated about the shades that rule in the fall. Which five should you consider grabbing? Let’s break it down.

Wine: A deep, dramatic shade that looks amazing paired with a simple swipe of mascara and a base, this is one of those colors that every girl looks stunning in, as long as she can find her perfect shade of wine-colored lipstick. Both matte and glossy shades look gorgeous but a shade with some sheen to it is much more wearable and far less extreme.

Some shades to try: Tarte Lipsurgence crayon in ‘Moody,” L’Oreal Colour Riche Lipcolour in ‘Divine Wine.’

Nude: While fall tends to be about darker colors, a nude lipstick is also a fall essential. Why? Because it balances out your deeper eye makeup beautifully. A nude lip is also the perfect item to bring out your residual summer tan – provided you’re not choosing a shade that washes you out. Make it stand out by slicking a shimmery gloss over it.

Some shades to try: BH Cosmetics Creme Luxe Lipsticks in ‘Forever Nude,‘ Tarte Lipsurgence matte crayon in ‘Exposed.’

Red: Granted, there’s really no bad time to wear red lipstick. With that being said, it’s one of those colors that can really brighten up the drab fall colors you revert to for fashion. Choose a matte red lipstick to really cop that sophisticated fall look – your lips won’t be super chapped in the fall so you’ll be able to rock it.

Some shades to try: MAC Lipstick in ‘Ruby Woo,’ Wet n’ Wild Megalast Lip Color in ‘Stoplight Red.’

Gold: Hear me out here. I’m not asking you to slick bright ass gold all over your lips, I’m suggesting you go for a shimmery lip product that has plenty of gold sparkles or undertones. It looks so pretty along or over a lipstick (especially a nude) and it really brightens your complexion (which starts getting duller come fall) and compliments that jewel tones that characterize fall fashion in such an incredible way.

Some shades to try: NARS Pure Matte Lipstick in ‘Peloponnese,’ Milani Color Perfect Lipstick in ‘Bronze Leaf.’

Brown: Not a deep brown necessarily, but a brown-tone pink or mauve looks stunning in the fall. It’s super on trend right now (’cause the 90s are back in a major way) and adds instant polish to literally any look.

Some shades to try: Tom Ford Lipcolor in ‘Casablanca,’ MAC Lipstick in ‘Taupe.’

