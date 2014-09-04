Do College Women Really Spend 10 Hours On Their Phones?

A study from Baylor University found that college women spend around 10 hours of day fiddling on their phones. I don’t believe this is true because I cannot believe that out of 24 hours, 8 in which we should be sleeping, we only spend 6 hours of our waking life without looking at our phones.

Baylor marketing professor James Roberts surveyed 164 students and 60% of them said they felt addicted to their phone. It’s such a small sample size that it’s hard to be conclusive. At the very least we know that a lot of the students at Baylor U. are addicted to their phones.

Students who went on Facebook and Pinterest felt more addicted than those who played games. According to the study:

“Of the top activities, respondents overall reported spending the most time texting (an average of 94.6 minutes a day), followed by sending emails (48.5 minutes), checking Facebook (38.6 minutes), surfing the Internet (34.4 minutes) and listening to their iPods. (26.9 minutes).”

Do you spend 10 hours on your phone? Is that possible?