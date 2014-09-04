Which Low-Maintenence Hairstyle Is Right For You?

We all have those days – you know, when you’ve hit snooze too many times and there’s no way to make that perfect hair thing happen. Luckily, there are a few solutions that are quick, easy and cute. Take this quiz and figure out which simple yet stylish hair style is best for you.

Your style is best described as:

1. Bohemian

2. Feminine

3. Trendy

4. Classic

Choose one fashion print:

1. Paisley

2. Florals

3. Stripes

4. Polka dots

Your hair is:

1. Naturally wavy and layered

2. Big and bouncy

3. Bluntly cut with bangs

4. Straight and all one length

Choose one beauty product:

1. Bronzer

2. Pink lipstick

3. Liquid liner

4. Mascara

What’s your go-to hair regimen?

1. You’re an air dry and go girl.

2. You love throwing curls into your hair for special occasions – at the very least you blow dry.

3. You like the change it up whenever possible.

4. You’ve blow dried your hair the same way since you were 13 – sleek and straight it the name of your game.

If you could only wear one accessory, what would it be?

1. A funky anklet

2. A designer clutch

3. A huge cocktail ring

4. Sunglasses

Which Gossip Girl character has your favorite style?

1. Vanessa

2. Serena

3. Jenny

4. Blair

You got:

Mostly 1s: You should rock a side-swept braid. Simple, earthy and totally on trend, this is a great look for the boho-chic girl. Make it a little fancier by turning it into a fishtail braid.

Mostly 2s: Do the pinned-back style. Take a cute clip – maybe a large bow, maybe a sparkly barrette – and pin one side of your hair back and away from your face, letting the rest cascade. It’s a super feminine, flattering look that can be achieved in a matter of seconds. Another option? Pulling your strands back into a cute headband.

Mostly 3s: Do a top knot. Pick up all your and twist it into a bun at the top of your head. Fasten with bobby pins for a sophisticated and bold look that expresses your edgy sense of style.

Mostly 4s: Pull your hair into a sleek, classic low ponytail; Part your hair to the side, pull it all back and fasten at the nape of your neck with a hair tie. So simple and elegant.

