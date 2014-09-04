Which Low-Maintenence Hairstyle Is Right For You?

We all have those days – you know, when you’ve hit snooze too many times and there’s no way to make that perfect hair thing happen. Luckily, there are a few solutions that are quick, easy and cute. Take this quiz and figure out which simple yet stylish hair style is best for you.
Your style is best described as:
1. Bohemian
2. Feminine
3. Trendy
4. Classic
Choose one fashion print:
1. Paisley
2. Florals
3. Stripes
4. Polka dots
Your hair is:
1. Naturally wavy and layered
2. Big and bouncy
3. Bluntly cut with bangs
4. Straight and all one length
Choose one beauty product:
1. Bronzer
2. Pink lipstick
3. Liquid liner
4. Mascara
What’s your go-to hair regimen?
1. You’re an air dry and go girl.
2. You love throwing curls into your hair for special occasions – at the very least you blow dry.
3. You like the change it up whenever possible.
4. You’ve blow dried your hair the same way since you were 13 – sleek and straight it the name of your game.
If you could only wear one accessory, what would it be?
1. A funky anklet
2. A designer clutch
3. A huge cocktail ring
4. Sunglasses
Which Gossip Girl character has your favorite style?
1. Vanessa
2. Serena
3. Jenny
4. Blair
You got:
Mostly 1s: You should rock a side-swept braid. Simple, earthy and totally on trend, this is a great look for the boho-chic girl. Make it a little fancier by turning it into a fishtail braid.
Mostly 2s: Do the pinned-back style. Take a cute clip – maybe a large bow, maybe a sparkly barrette – and pin one side of your hair back and away from your face, letting the rest cascade. It’s a super feminine, flattering look that can be achieved in a matter of seconds. Another option? Pulling your strands back into a cute headband.
Mostly 3s: Do a top knot. Pick up all your and twist it into a bun at the top of your head. Fasten with bobby pins for a sophisticated and bold look that expresses your edgy sense of style.
Mostly 4s: Pull your hair into a sleek, classic low ponytail; Part your hair to the side, pull it all back and fasten at the nape of your neck with a hair tie. So simple and elegant.