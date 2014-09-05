25 Signs You Are Always Cold

I am cold all the time. This bone chilling coldness is annoying to everyone including myself. I can hardly enjoy any season without feeling like I need to be draped in velvet so that I don’t become a snowman. Maybe it’s a circulatory issue, maybe my blood is made of chilled mojitos, all I know is that there are only a handful of days where I don’t feel like I need to be covered from head to toe.

1. “Is anyone else cold in here?” You say. All the time. Everyday.

2. “Why is it so cold in here?” You say. All the time. Everyday.

3. You keep an extra sweater at the office.

4. You sleep with a comforter and fleece during summer.

5. You don’t own an air conditioner.

6. During winter you literally cannot. You actually can’t.

7. You had to give up being fashionable during cold months and look like a giant potato in a down burlap sack.

8. Summer feels like heaven.

9. Hell sounds like it has nice weather.

10. No matter how warm your body gets your feet are always frozen.

11. Skiing? Snowboarding? Snow tubing? Lol. Nothanx. #Nope.

12. All of your PJs are thermals.

13. You hardly ever sweat.

15. You can eat soup on a 90 degree day.

16. You have more jackets than underwear.

17. Your hands feel like a corpse, frightening those whose hands you shake.

18. You are literally covered in goosebumps.

19. Your hair is always on end and you are strangely fascinated by how long that arm hair is.

20. You own a Snuggie in every color.

21. You enjoy it when your kitty or puppy sleeps on your head because it is an extra layer of warmth.

22. Speaking of layers, you only dress in layers.

23. Your heat bill is cray.

24. It never quite feels hot enough to listen to Nelly’s “Hot In Herre.”

25. You are always snuggling up against your friends to steal their body heat.