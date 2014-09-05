5 College Urban Legends That Are Totally Bullsh!t

College urban legends are a joke because they sound so “possible” that they could be true. Yet, nope, they are not remotely true. After asking around these five college urban legends seem to be the most pervasive because they are the most persuasive.

1. The Dead Roommate Policy

If your roommate dies, you automatically get straight As. The closest to reality we’re ever going to get with this is the movie Dead Man On Campus.

2. The Anonymous Student

A professor calls time during an exam. One student continues writing. The professor, upset, tells the student they’re going to fail the exam. The student, realizing it’s a lecture hall, says, “Do you even know my name?” The students takes their exam, shuffles it into the pile of exams and throws it in the air. This urban legend was also depicted in a movie called Slackers.

If anyone has done this, balls and ovaries to you.

3. The Late Teacher Policy

If your teacher shows up 15 minutes late, supposedly you can leave without being marked absent. I’d love to see anyone try this. The thing is you have to get everybody to up and leave because if you’re the only who decides to ditch you best be sure you’re going to hear about it.

4. Brothel Laws Prevent Sorority Houses

This one is absurd. There’s rumored to be a law in various states that says any women who live together in a house will automatically be deemed a brothel which prevents colleges from having sorority houses. The idea is to stop prostitution. Right, because nowhere in the United States of America do several women live as roommates.

5. Professor Tricky

Two students ditch class. They miss the exam. They make up an excuse that they got a flat tire. The professor allows them to take the exam and puts them in two separate rooms. The exam seems normal but the very last question is: Which tire?

