5 Of Our Favorite Summer/Fall Fashion Mash-Ups

I am never, ever ready to let go of the summer. Seriously. Even though I’m a working woman and the days of summer vacation are so far behind me, I still can’t help but look forward to summer all year long. With that being said, the turning of the seasons does have one plus — fashion.

Booties, leather jackets, felt hats – I’m loving all those things and if I absolutely must head into fall, I’m going to do it in style. With that being said, we certainly don’t need to wait until the temps drop to start thinking about fall style. In fact, that transitional period makes for great fashion moments. When you’re in seasonal limbo, you can get really creative and mix and match things that wouldn’t normally work in the same outfit. Need some inspiration? Here’s a few ideas.

Leather shorts + hoodless gray sweatshirt = casual chic.

Granted, neither of these options really screams summer. With that being said, leather shorts are completely perfect for transitional weather – they have the feel, texture and color palette that really represents fall well but they allow you show a little skin, which is definitely summery. I’ve been living in my favorite pair all summer. One way to bring another fall element into play? By adding a plain gray hoodless sweatshirt. The balance of exposed legs and covered arms really works. We’ve all paired tank tops with jeans but this is a more unusual way to play with the balance of exposed skin.

Floral mini dress + varsity jacket = sporty chic.

I love it when two pieces that seem to have nothing in common end up looking amazing together. Pair a super girly, floral-printed little dress with a cute letterman jacket for a super cute (and comfy!) look.

Romper + moto vest = edgy chic.

A breezy, patterned romper is so perfect for sticky July days…but when you add a tough-girl moto vest in a color like black or dark gray, you add a tough, fall-like vibe to the outfit.

Maxi dress + cropped blazer = polished chic.

Take your long, flawy dress to the next level by topping it off with a short, fitted jacket. A dressier blazer makes this a great outfit to wear out on a summer evening. The most important element here? Make sure your jacket is close-fitting and on the shorter side (it should hit you at around your waistline)

White lace dress + nude ankle booties = boho chic.

The simplicity of this look s what really sells it for me – a simple, flowy white dress with a lace trim is completely on trend this season and the addition of some cute booties I’ve it a little bit of edge – if you stick to nude booties, your legs will look extra fabulous and the entire look will remain really soft and pretty.