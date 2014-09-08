7 Affordable Faux Leather Jackets We Love for Fall

If there’s one wardrobe item you need this season (and for the rest of your life, basically) it’s a leather jacket. It’s the perfect transitional item, something that looks better with age, is flattering on absolutely everyone, goes with everything and just looks cool. It’s a complete essential for pretty much any woman.

But despite all the reasons you should splurge on a leather jacket, the fact remains: Leather is really, really expensive. And while I do believe that grabbing a leather jacket is a smart idea, (the real thing just looks and feels so much better) I also understand that not everyone can justify such a big ticket purchase. I feel like it’s really smart to wait until you find the perfect leather jacket because this should be an item you love for a long, long time. Until then, get the look for less by picking up a faux leather jacket. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite affordable toppers.

VIEW GALLERY