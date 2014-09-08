The 5 Most Underrated Beauty Tools and Products

The makeup world has a few shining stars, things like red lipstick and volumizing mascara are always mentioned when you ask someone to name their must-have beauty products. But then there are the unsung heroes of your cosmetic collection – the products that rarely see the limelight but actually do a ton of heavy lifting. It’s a little different for everyone, but in my experience these are the items that don’t quite get the credit they deserve.

Facial scrub:

Most people take cleanser very seriously and will shell out tons on a great moisturizer. Facial scrub tends to be something we forget about when we start discussing our beauty obsessions but they do make an incredible difference in your overall look. The right facial scrub can leave your skin looking so bright, clean and refreshed, you might not even need the foundation.

Primers:

Whether it’s a foundation primer, a lash primer or a lip primer, we rarely stop to appreciate how much better everything else works when we use a great primer. In fact, lots of girls don’t even use them – but if you want your makeup to stay on, in place and looking fabulous for hours, then primers are a total essential.

Lip balm:

Sure, lip balm is something we tend to just while sitting around in PJs and watching TV, but it yields smoother, softer lips – which make any lipstick look way, way better.

Combs:

Everyone is all about hair brushes but combs totally have their uses. For example, combing through wet hair is the best way to ensure that your blow dry will look super smooth and sleek – it’s the best way to get rid of tangles and make your hair super manageable.

Eyelash curlers:

Seriously, they are MAGIC. I have deep-set, smallish eyes and I’ve been swearing by lash curling since I was about 12. Just give your lashes and little curl and prepare to be amazed by how much more open your eyes look. Seriously, you don’t even need to use mascara to see huge results.

[Lead image via Natallia Litvinenka /Shutterstock]