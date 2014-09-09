The 26 Most Annoying Things That Happen In Class

A classroom is an invitation to an education and to be really annoyed constantly. You hardly ever know who your professor will be or what your classmates will be like. It’s really a coin toss. For as many quality classrooms you’ll attend, there will be equally as many completely bat shit insane ones, strange ones and messy ones. It all depends on the flakiness of the students and the teachers. We all have profs that we know will let us get away with certain things and others that won’t allow us to get away with anything.

These are the 26 most annoying things that are happening in some class, somewhere, right now.

1. There is a group project any group project at all, tbh.

2. There is assigned seating. (Thought you were a grown ass adult.)

3. Someone can’t stop coughing.

4. The slow reader keeps volunteering to read out loud and you appreciate their effort but it is taking up so much time.

5. Your project partner sucks.

6. Your teacher never discusses the reading.

7. Your teacher is always late.

8. The girl who shows up lat with Starbucks is sadly not you. (Someday!)

9. You show up late to a lecture and can’t get a seat.

10. You have to pee during lecture but you’re sitting in the middle row.

11. You have to fart.

12. Someone farts.

13. Someone won’t stop violently coughing.

14. You space out for one second and literally have no idea WTF is going.

15. Facebook is blocked on the network.

16. You don’t remember the wi-fi password.

17. There is no wi-fi.

18. The teacher who never remembers to check the homework checks the homework on the one day you didn’t do it.

19. You forgot to check the syllabus and it turns out you did have homework, oh snap.

20. Class is over but your teacher literally refuses to stop talking.

21. The loud sound of a potato chip bag crinkling in a quiet classroom.

22. When someone keeps getting text on vibrate and the buzzing hum keeps going off every 5 seconds.

23. The one kid who gets off on disagreeing with every valid point anyone makes.

24. The one kid who always asks a question the teacher just answered.

25. Pop quizzes. Like, what, is this a TV show?

26. You fall asleep and hope no one notices.