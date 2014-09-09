Thierry Mugler’s “Angel” Eau de Parfum is Your Signature Scent [In Our Makeup Bag]

What It Is:

Thierry Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum*

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

Every gal should have a signature fragrance (or 4). You know, that scent that people constantly compliment you on or at least ask, “What are you wearing?” For me, Angel by Thierry Mugler is one of those fragrances. When it was originally released it ushered in a new genre of fragrances known as oriental gourmands with its bergamot, caramel, and patchouli amongst a host of others. It’s spicy and sexy, yet you can wear it all day long. Thierry Mugler has just announced the new face of Angel, rock-royalty Georgia May Jagger, whose own mother Jerry Hall was the face of the very same fragrance nearly 20 years ago!

How To Use It:

Despite the star-shaped bottle being very cool, it’s kind of annoying to have on your vanity – it just falls over and won’t stand up! My preferred method of perfume application is to spritz it once or twice and walk through so my hair and clothes get a dusting. If I’m heading out to an event, like a wedding, I’ll usually apply some to pressure points to intensify the scent.

CC Rating: A+



I absolutely adore Angel by Thierry Mugler and the fact that they’re taking their branding in a hip, young direction with Georgia May Jagger. Angel is unlike any scent I own or have smelled and it’s mix of spicy, gourmand notes always help me feel my best.

I’ve been testing this out for a while now and my favourite Angel experience had to be at a local, outdoor music festival. I was standing in line in the beer tent and a man standing beside me looked over and said, “Excuse me. What perfume do you have on?” This guy did not look like the perfume type, but I told him it was Angel and then he said he may buy it for his girlfriend now! It’s just one of those scents that is unique enough to constantly get compliments and peak people’s curiosity.

From a practicality standpoint, Angel is also great because they sell refillable bottles and that brings the price down. The 1.7oz bottle is $120 USD/$138 CAD and the refill is only $100 USD/$108 CAD, saving you $20-30! If you refill the bottle 4 times, that’s like getting an entire bottle for free.

Thierry Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum is available at most fine department stores and Sephora.

*item was provided for review