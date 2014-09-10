25 Pumpkin Spice Flavored Things You Need To Try This Fall

It is September, it is fall, it is pumpkin. Do not limit yourself to pumpkin spice lattes, people. There is a whole wide world out there full of pumpkin shiz you didn’t even know existed. Pumpkin cream cheese? Yes. Pumpkin bagels? Obviously.

Pumpkin is one of those subtle, yet distinct flavors that can be paired with both sweet and savory things and thus maximally delicious.

