How to Style a Summer Dress for Fall

Well, ladies, it’s about that time. Pumpkin spice latte talk is all over social media, pools are closing up for the season and worst of all, we’re expected to wear – ugh – pants.

Unless, of course, you’ve cracked the code to making a summery little number work for fall weather. It’s easy, really. It all comes down to the art of layering. Add some tights, top it all off with a hot jacket, swap your sandals for booties and you’re good to go. Let’s take five standard summer dress styles and make them work for the fall with the addition of a few items.

Tee shirt dress: A classic tee shirt dress is easy, breezy and super casual. 100% summer, right? Not necessarily. Try pairing one with an oversized, lightweight cardigan, some black leggings (the tee shirt shape of the dress will make it look like a tunic over the leggings instead of a dress) and some flat black moto booties for a look that says “I’m sort of mourning the loss of summer, but I look damn good anyway.”

Floral sundress: Colorful florals are sort of what summer style is all about. You can easily counteract all that by adding a tough-girl moto on top. The contrast of the super feminine florals with the edgy shape and metallic accents of a moto jacket is our perfection. As for footwear, you have some options: Keep it looking tough by adding combat boots or go more feminine with some knee-high boots.

Maxi dress: You wear can basically any jacket over your maxi as long as you abide by this rule of thumb: Keep your jacket cropped and fitted. Wearing a longer or looser jacket is just too much fabric when your dress is already long. Alternatively, top off your maxi with a lightweight sweater for a cool boho look. Add some high-heeled boots and you’re golden.

Lacey white dress: Add some black tights, black pumps and, if you’re so inclined, a black boyfriend blazer. This chic look is minimal yet creative, ethereal yet stark. It would look amazing for a nice dinner out, maybe even a date. And yes you can wear white after Labor Day.

Shift dress: Belt your shift dress, giving it a little shape and shortening it a bit, then add some black tights and equestrian boots to add that touch of fall to the outfit. You can round it out by adding a long trench coat. So sophisticated and colorful. A perfect look for your internship.