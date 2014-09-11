5 Steps To Better Skin, No Makeup Required

So many of us think the secret to perfect skin can be found in a bottle of foundation, but the truth is great skin starts from within. Sure, a great product can even your skin tone and correct common issues – but which girl doesn’t want her skin to look gorgeous even when she’s bare-faced?

There’s no real miracle cure, at least not as far as I know, but these five tips will definitely help you get closer to the best skin of your life.

Drink more water: You’ve definitely heard this tidbit before but you can never hear it too many times – and you can never drink too much water. Why? Because hydration is the key to keeping your energy levels up, you metabolism functioning properly and you skin looking bright and fresh, among other things. Drinking down tons of water helps bring moisture to your complexion, lightens you under eye circles, reduces the appearance of fine lines – the effect is really amazing. Try forcing yourself to take a bottle to every class and vow to down its contents during before leaving the classroom.

Change your pillowcases regularly: Think about it. You’re resting your face on your pillow every single night. Essentially what you’re doing is transferring all the grime and dirt that your pillowcase inevitably attracts to your skin. Not a good thing, clearly. Be sure to wash your pillowcases as often as possible – and always keep an extra set on hand for the days when you’re just too lazy to do laundry.

Exfoliate: The best way to make your skin look beautiful? Get rid of what blocks the beauty from shining through (okay, yeah. That was corny, let’s move past it.) Exfoliation is key because it pulls the dead, dull skin off your face, leaving new, glowing skin behind. Use a facial scrub once or twice a week for best results – I promise you, you will be amazed by how fresh your skin looks after exfoliation.

Wear less makeup: Sure, your skin tone looks flawless and amazing when you slick some foundation over it but on days when you can afford to go barefaced, do it. Letting your skin breathe without covering it up with a layer of product is so key. I’m not suggested you give up using base forever but when you’re just sitting around at home, keep your skin as clean and makeup-free as possible,

Get a skin consultation: You may be caring for your skin in the wrong way and using products that aren’t totally suited to your face’s tendencies. Try stopping by a high-end beauty counter and asking an associate to help assess your skin for you. She can suggest products, tell you a little more about your skin’s issues and give you some super helpful tips. Really understanding you skin is the first step to improving it, so don’t underestimate the power of this move.

