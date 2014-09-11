Add One Of These 10 Sweet Clutches To Your Going Out Wardrobe

Want to ruin a perfectly cute going out outfit? There’s a super easy way to do it: Just top it off with a big tote bag.

Seriously, it seems like a no brainer, but I often see girls carrying, like, a book bag with a short tight dress and some sky high pumps at da club – it’s just not a good look. Keep you outfit in proportion (there’s no better way to throw off the balance of a little dress than with a hue bag strewn over your shoulder) by choosing a petite little bag that packs a big statement. Really, there’s no better handbag choice than a clutch when you’re heading out for the night. It may not be the easiest thing to hold on to but it is certainly the most formal, graceful option.

There are so many clutches out there that are worth a second look and if you’re looking to add a good one to your ‘going out wardrobe,’ you’re in luck: We’ve assembled a few finds that won’t break the bank.

