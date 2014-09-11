Adorable Frat Does Taylor Swift Lip Dub, Automatically Wins Our Hearts

The gentlemen of Delta Sigma Phi at Transylvania University have put together a nearly flawless lip dub of Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off”. I’m not asking why, I’m not asking how — I’m just thanking God this video exists. Clearly a lot of work went into the birth of the performance, as it looks like most of the frat members were involved and they all knew their parts flawlessly. I dare you to watch the whole thing and not find at least six potential Autumn Boyfriends.

Even if you hate Taylor Swift, even if you think “Shake It Off” is the most irritating song to ever hit iTunes, you’re probably going to find yourself humming along and doing a little awkward white girl shoulder shimmy. These guys are just that adorable. Next up — when do we get to see the blooper reel?

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3TXVLvKHv4?w=590]