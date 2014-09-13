The Top 10 Best Pinterest Wedding Boards To Follow



I have fully accepted and embraced my basic bitch-ness which means, yes, I totally have a Pinterest wedding board. How else will I remind my 25 year old self that I wanted either a glamorous black-tie affair OR a cool vintage-inspired wedding at a barn. I mean, Pinterest basically made barn weddings cool. Right?

Of course, I lie and tell everyone that I’m just excited about weddings because I’m currently the maid of honor in my best friend’s wedding. She’s getting married in January, so basically every thing I look at on Pinterest I can claim, “Well, it’s for Jordan’s wedding” as I repin it to my secret wedding board. I’m certain that I’m not the only one, so I basically spent all morning finding the coolest wedding boards for all of our future weddings.

You can thank me later.

1. Bridal Musings

Bridal Musings is great for those of us who are just browsing, or musing. It’s got a little bit of everything so you can dream of your perfect day. It’s literally got everything. She has DIY’s, makeup ideas and stuff for the groom. Literally, she has it all.

2. Disney Weddings

Disney Weddings is just that. It’s real life Disney inspired weddings from real people. I have longed for a Disney wedding my whole life, so I am totally obsessed with this board.

3. MODwedding

MODwedding is great because it’s a little bit more luxurious and modern, but my favorite is that they have great themes for wedding websites. Because we all know how cool and trendy wedding websites are, different themes are a smart idea so you can make your website stand out.

4.The Broke-Ass Bride

This is perfect for people who are actually looking to get married AND save some money. Plus she’s got a really unique taste.

5.HoneyBee Weddings

Ugh. This is like the perfect Pinterest-y, vintage inspired wedding of your dreams. Everything looks like Lauren Conrad. It’s perfect.

6.One Fab Day

This is another vintage and perfect wedding board. They have adorable groom style and the blog was named one of the Huffington Post’s & Vogue Paris’ Pinners to follow in 2013

7. Style Me Pretty

Style Me Pretty’s tagline is: “Bringing chic, stylish weddings to the masses. Real Weddings are the heart and soul and inspiration of SMP,” and that’s exactly what they do. Drooling all over this board.

8. Storyboard Wedding

This wedding board is full of “cheeky awesomeness.” My favorite are the makeup and hair inspiration all over. It makes me wish I had long luscious locks for the Pinterest wedding of my dreams.

9. Chic Vintage Brides

Chic Vintage Brides is a wedding blog for modern brides and lovers of all things vintage and vintage inspired.

10. Brooklyn Bride

This pinner is chic and sassy with a touch of whimsical. She’s perfect for all the brides who are looking for something different.

[Mila Supinskaya/Shutterstock]