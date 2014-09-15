25 Easy Ways To Improve Your Semester

Readjusting to a new semester every year, dealing with the typical school drama, activities, internships, angst and stress can seriously drive anyone crazy. It’s actually a lot to deal with and college students don’t get enough credit for putting up with, well, life basically.

College is supposed to be a generally enjoyable experience but how can you really take everything in when you’re berated with responsibilities, expectations, a bleak job market, loans, family stuff, friend stuff, romantic stuff—there’s a lot of emotional clutter when you’re navigating early adolescents and there appears to be very little help. These are the years where, above all else, you learn to help yourself.

While it is ongoing struggle, there are tiny tweaks in behavior, attitude and lifestyle that can allow you to chill and decompress every once and a while.

1. Laugh. Laugh as much and as often as you can.

2. Cry because it feels good to get it out. It doesn’t make you weak, it makes you human and The Notebook is, like, really sad.

3. Ditch the diet. Feeling guilty about those 1AM french fries you ate isn’t going to help anyone. Eat healthy when you can. Indulge when appropriate. Work out if you have the time. Enjoy life.

4. Avoid interpersonal drama. Roommate drama. Bae drama. Frenemy drama. There is more important shit going on than petty grievances and passive aggression.

5. Spend one day doing absolutely nothing.

6. Stop reading celebrity gossip. Yes, CC loves it but prioritizing Beyoncé’s personal life over your own might not be for the best. Sad, I know.

7. Daydream. Imagining your best future-self will bring you closer to it.

8. Do yoga. Even if you suck at it, the breathing exercises are insanely relaxing.

9. Cook your own meals. You’ll make healthier choices and save money. That’s two less things to worry about.

10. Stay social. Regular human interaction, I’m looking at you, hermits, promotes healthy well-being.

11. Limit your alcohol intake. What’s the point in enjoying a tipsy night out, if you’re just going to feel sick the next day? Moderation is key.

12. Volunteer. Helping others feels very, very good.

13. Get laid. Fap. It’s good for your health.

14. Eat chocolate. Indulge. Do not feel guilty.

15. Do your homework. I know it can be a nuisance but is it worth your money or loans to not do it?

16. Get crazy, absurdly, humorously and ironically passionate about a really stupid TV show.

17. Try something new. A new bae. A new food. A new book. A new cafe. Keep things fresh.

18. Don’t take things too seriously.

19. Call home. Yes, your fam probably drives you crazy but an update on how some things never change will actually be comforting during stressful times.

20. Text the person you’ve been dying to text and find out what happens.

21. Focus on learning not getting good grades. There are very few fields where your grades matter. Instead of trying to get an A, try critically thinking about the world around you and how the material at hand connects with your life experiences.

22. Spend a day without headphones on.

23 . Make as many corny jokes as you want then drop the mic.

24. Make a few mistakes. Learn from them. Move on.

25. Throw yourself a party for absolutely no reason. You don’t have to earn celebrating yourself. You are worth celebrating.