10 Fights You’ll Probably Have With Your College Roommate

For most students, college provides an opportunity to experience things you’ve never experienced before. Among other things, living with another person in a room the size of a shoebox is probably one of them. That being said, though it is possible to avoid it, some there are a couple of things your roommate might do that will drive you a little crazy.

Living with someone you’ve never met before ain’t easy. Brace yourselves and prepare for battle—here’s a list of ten fights you might have with your college roommate.

1. “I got sex-iled last night” – There are going to be nights where the last thing you want to do is crash on a dorm room floor or on a friends futon—but if there’s a sock on the door, you really don’t have a choice.

2. “Is that my shirt?”- The first few weeks of college, the mentality towards clothing is always “my things are yours!” However, when your roomie starts borrowing things without asking or gets a stain on your favorite pair of boots…things start to get ugly.

3. “Who ate my peanut butter?”- Food isn’t always accessible to college student, especially freshman who are signed up for meals at the local dining hall. Stash your goodies somewhere secret, or you and your drunken roommate will binge on all of the food in the room within one night.

4. “I have an 8AM tomorrow…” It is very unlikely that you and your roommate will have the exact same schedule. That being said, there are going to be instances where one of you has to be up earlier than the other. If your roomie is going out on a Wednesday night when you have an early class, that shit gets old really fast.

5. “Pick up your shit.” – Not a neat freak? Doesn’t matter. You’re sharing a small space with another college student. The more shit that’s lying around, the smaller the room gets. If your roomies a complete slob, it might cause some tension.

6. “You threw up the floor…” – We’ve all been there, but that doesn’t mean helping your roommate when she drinks too much and pukes all over your room is a fun thing to deal with.

7. “You hooked up with who?” – Whether your roommate is your best friend or just a random person you share a living space with if you’re roomie is getting a bad rep on campus, you might want to let her know. Even if it causes an argument, this is a conversation that will help her in the end—girl to girl.

8. “Is this the pregame room?”- If you or your roommate are offering the room up as a pre-party space, chances are someone is going to get tired of waking up to a mess every morning.

9. “That was a secret!”- When you live with someone else, you learn things about them that they would have never told you if you weren’t roommates. Keep in mind that the unwritten rule of rooming101 is all things that are said in the room stay in the room. Otherwise, things can get ugly.

10. “We don’t have to be in the same sorority.”- Really, you don’t even have to be best friends with your roommate. Sometimes it is good to branch off and get involved in different things—you see each other enough anyways!

[Lead image via Kaponia Aliaksei/Shutterstock]