7 Remedies For Icky, Calloused Flip Flop Feet

There’s no footwear style that’s easier to just throw on your feet than a pair of rubber flip flops….unfortunately, as you probably know at this point, there’s also no easier way end up with a feet full of callouses. When you expose your soles to dust and dirt and sand and wind, eventually you end up with that nasty dryness.

If you’re suffering from cracked heel syndrome right now, don’t fret. We’ve compiled our top 7 remedies that’ll soften up your feet in no time. Without further ado…

Upgrade your pedi: It Goes without saying that a pedicure is a luxury but if you’re bothered by your nasty cracked feet, there’s really no better remedy. Unfortunately, making it even more luxe might be the way to really soften your soles. Paraffin pedicures are amazing – the hot paraffin wax feels great during the treatment and it’s super effective in softening up those feet.

Scrub your tootsies: Exfoliation is so key when it comes to sloughing away those stubborn callouses. Soak your feet in a large, clean bowl of hot water (preferably after a night of dancing in heels) and go to work on those heels with a foot file. It tickles a little bit but this action will certainly help

Pick up a foot brush: One of these contraptions will early and effectively get rid of those annoying rough patches. Simply run the brush over wet or dry feet in a circular motions and then follow up with some foot cream. If you’re seriously in need of some help for your feet, consider investing in this. The electronic exfoliator will really help you nix that dead skin.

One word: Vaseline: That incredibly old school, decidedly unglamorous jelly has some serious benefits….and it works wonders on cracked heels. Slather on a thick (and I do mean thick) coat, massage it into your feet for a few minutes, then slip on some socks. Do this every night and your feet will be smoother than any baby’s bottom in a matter of weeks.

Do a foot mask: Sure, you’ve probably applied a face mask or two….but now you should be doing a foot mask. Slick this product on, wrap your feet up with plastic, get yourself a snack and then rinse it off after about 10 minutes. Beware, though: It takes quite a bi of rinsing to really get the residue off your feet and legs.

Gel insoles are your friends: It’s basically boot season now so you can totes slide a set of gel insoles into your shoes and no one will even know. The soft, cushy bed for your feet helps you avoid the harsh friction between your foot and the sole of the shoe, cutting down on chafing.

Foot cream is the new hand cream: Seriously, that stuff with the frequency that you apply hand cream. Keep a bottle of hand cream (this is great) next to your couch and just slather it on while you’re studying or watching TV. It will make a huge difference in the long run.

[Lead image via marylooo/Shutterstock]