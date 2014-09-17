There Is Now Pumpkin Spice Vodka So We Can Holiday Turn Up Like Basic Betches

Burnett’s—your go to brand for inexpensive artificially flavored vodka beverages—has unleashed some sort of voodoo-like, basic nectar of the Gods upon us: Pumpkin Spice Vodka. This stuff is going to turn basics into thots in a hot minute.

I am going to be making some siiiiick Irish coffee with this stuff. A little Starbuck’s PSL, a splash of Burnett’s PS, mmmm. Caffeine and alcohol sounds like a winning combination for every growing girl with personal demons. I am sure this stuff tastes like sugary, future-diabetes and cloves but it’s worth a shot. There’s only so much mulled wine a girl can drink before she is craving a new kind of turn up holiday juice.

However, I don’t know if I want the taste of ice cold pumpkin spice? Rest assured, in Burnett’s indefatigable efforts to prove that what doesn’t kill you makes you regret your life choices they’ve also created “candy cane” and “hot cinnamon” flavored vodka for the holidays.