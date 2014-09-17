Tindafella Dude Recreates Women’s Tinder Profile Pics

Tindafella is a very brilliant man who spends his time recreating women’s sometimes ridiculous Tinder profile pics. Look, picking out a profile photo is awkward and weird because you have to be self-discriminating.

Picking out a profile photo where you look like a “desirable” and less weird version of yourself is difficult for everybody. All profile pics are sort of ridiculous because they’re basically personal advertisements for friendship and love. “Don’t you want to hang with this. [Insert Name Here] can change your life because she likes dogs, marine biology and artisanal cheeses!” It’s all very awkward. Online dating is so modernly bizarre it warrants being poked fun of.

We all look a bit silly when our images are completely taken out of context and made into billboards, Tindafella gets it.

