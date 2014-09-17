Trench Coats: The Only Good Thing About Rainy Days

If you’re as lucky as I am (<–sarcasm) you’ve been faced with more rainfall than is really necessary in the past few months. And if you’re as rain-averse as I am (like, how is my hair supposed to look cute in a downpour?) you’re probably on the lookout for something to make rainy days more tolerable. Since staying in, ordering pizza, baking cookies and watching every movie Zac Efron’s pecs have ever starred in isn’t always an option, we’ll have to settle for the next best thing: Trench coats.

Trench coats are to adult women as rain boots are to teenage girls – an item that adds both practicality and style to your rainy day outfit, a piece you can actually get excited about wearing on a dreary day. Trust me on this. Treat yourself to a trend coat. Maybe not now, but at some point down the line, it’s going to become a wardrobe staple for you. Here are a few solid choices for your perusal.

[Lead image via Matthew Nigel/Shutterstock]