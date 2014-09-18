Bad B*tch Etiquette: How To Handle Yourself At The Nail Salon

A mani-pedi is a little luxury that can be an awesome pick me up. I have two favorite places, one that is super cheap and one that is a bit more luxurious for special occasions. Regardless of which salon I am at, I notice that every now and again there are customers who are either totally rude by accident (they literally have no idea what they are supposed to do) or on purpose because they think anyone who is doing something for them is somehow beneath them. The situation is always awkward and cringeworthy.

Knowing how to handle yourself at a nail salon can be tricky because nothing really prepares you for it but it’s necessary to have the best experience possible. Here are a few tips and tricks that every Bad Bitch needs to make it out alive.

1. Get Off The Phone

In general, it’s rude to half-speak to someone while you’re on the phone. Yes, this person’s job is to act in service to you but they are a human being and deserve your undivided attention. When you show up to the nail salon do so with your full attention when making arrangements with a staff member. When your mani-pedi begins remember that this environment is supposed to be relaxing. It’s a mini getaway and while your hilarious convo recapping last night’s party might be relaxing to you the extra chatter isn’t helping any of the other customers decompress. Be respectful of other people’s space. Use your library voice and etiquette while in a spa environment.

2. Show Up On Time If You’ve Scheduled An Appointment

Getting your nails did may not be the most earnest of situations but the nail salon is running a business. When you show up half an hour late because a mani-pedi isn’t your priority you’re also pushing back the appointments of those who do show up on time. You’re making the business run inefficiently and by proxy making the other customers’ day less efficient. Punctuality is a virtue.

3. Don’t Be Rude

This should go without saying but I’ve seen some next level condescension while I’ve gotten my nails done. Look, the fact of the matter is that not everyone who does your nails may speak perfect English. A lot of the staffers at nail salons are immigrants making an honest living.

Just because someone doesn’t speak English doesn’t mean you get to speak down to them or yell at them. Yelling, raising your voice, talking facetiously slower actually doesn’t magically convert a non-English speaker into one. And let’s not forget, it’s not as though you speak their language. America is a melting pot and while the general consensus is that we have settled on English as our preferred language, it is not nationally mandated or required or even possible for immigrants/new citizens to learn overnight.

If a language barrier is preventing you from having good service than find the employee who does speak English to assist you because surely there is one.

4. Tip 15% to 20%

Yes, you have to tip. If you cannot afford to tip then you cannot afford a manicure or pedicure. It’s customary to tip between 15% and 20% so keep that in mind when you’re pricing a nail salon. Before you even show up calculate the tip and try to provide it in cash to make the staffer’s life easier.

