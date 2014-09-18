The 7 Best Blow Dryers On The Market…Because You’re Worth It, Gurl

We’ve discussed the fact that there are a few items you should splurge on if you want the best hair of your life. Not surprisingly, blow dryers are high on that list so that we think it’s high time that we shine the spotlight (or the blast of air?) on that particular item. A good blow dryer is so important if you want really sleek, smooth, healthy strands. If you’re someone who blow dries and heat styles often, consider investing in one. A powerful motor makes blow drying so quick and easy and a high-quality make reduces damage and intensifies volume.

Granted, some of these models are super pricey, but you’ll see immediate hair improvement.

