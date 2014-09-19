How You Can Get A Salon-Quality Updo For Free

Are you cash-strapped girl who craves a high-end hairdo? Then you’re in the right place.

By now you’ve probably heard that you can use a sock to create one of those perfect, oversized, super dramatic ballerina buns (and if you haven’t, prepare to have your mind blown) but for the average uncoordinated girl, actually getting that dirty thing that’s supposed to go on your feet to create a gorgeous hairdo ain’t easy. Luckily, it’s all about seeing someone else do it – which is why we love this sock bun video tutorial.

Watch Ingrid from All Things Hair break down this surprisingly simple style (which, as she points out, is a phenomenal bad hair day fix). She doles out some sock bun tips before actually showing you how to cop the look on your own. It’s pretty major, don’t you think? The best part is that she offers fixes for girls who don’t have super long, easy-to-style hair. Watch this one and you’ll be making your own perfect buns faster than someone can say ‘where did you get your hair done?’

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNJf0pYLS3U&w=590]