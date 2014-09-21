Get Your Glow-iest Skin Ever With These 7 Fab Exfoliants

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: Exfoliation is a very, very important step to take if you want your best skin ever. Sloughing off that layer of dead skin does wonders for your complexion, revealing the bright, glowy new skin that’s hiding beneath it.

Everyone is a little bit different when it comes to exfoliation – some girls need to use a heavy-duty scrub a few times a week; others can use something gentle once a week, some fare best when they use a daily cleanser with minor exfoliating action daily, following up with a weekly scrub. Regardless of what works best for you, a great scrub is an essential. We love these seven products.

