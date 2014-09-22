7 Cool Black Blazers That Put A Spin On The Classic

We’ve talked about the classic, versatile properties of the LBB – the little black blazer. This item is so key, guys. You can dress it up over a little dress and stilettos for a night at a club, dress it down with distressed jeans and a striped tank for class, keep it somewhere in between with some plain black pants for a day at your internship. The possibilities are endless.

But as great as a classic and simple black blazer is, sometimes a girl needs to add some flavor to her outfit. And a great way to do this is by taking a truly classic item – like a blazer – and adding one or two interesting details. These blazers certainly take the classic piece to the next level and I kind of want all of them. Which is your fave?

