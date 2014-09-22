Celebrity Fashion At The iHeartRadio Music Festival

You may have been too busy powering through the 3 and half hour Beyoncé and Jay Z On The Run HBO special to even notice that the iHeartRadio Music Festival was going on. That’s OK. It was pretty much the same old shit with the same old people. We’re here to bring you what matters most—not performances almost identical to the MTV VMAs—the fashion.

What did our musically-inclined celebrities wear to the iHeartRadio Music Festival? Nothing too crazy. Nothing really iconic. It was your typical mix of dazzling club gear and leather jackets.

