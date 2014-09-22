Could the R.E.M Spring Be The End of Your Facial Hair Removal Woes?

Waxing, threading, laser…what do these hair removal methods have in common? They’re all painful, inconvenient and expensive.

That’s why the R.E.M Spring is such a game changer. Word on the street is that this device is not painless but it does work quickly and can be done by yourself in the comfort of your own home…and for under $20, it isn’t cost-prohibitive at all.

So how does it work? Essentially you roll the springy device over any areas that have unwanted peach fuzz and just like that, the R.E.M pulls hairs right out of their follicles. Through scientific research (and by that I mean trolling other people’s reviews of the product. I haven’t tried it myself because quite frankly, I’m afraid of why it might do to my super-sensitive skin) I’ve discovered that this product seems to be best for stubbornly fine upper lip hairs – apparently it’s a little hard to control, making it a poor choice for brow shaping.

The pros of this item are obvious: It’ll save you from having to do the whole finding-an-appointment-booking-an-appointment-going-to-the-salon song and dance you need to go through when you book a waxing or threading appointment with a pro. And of course, it saves you from shelling out cash every time you need professional hair removal. With that being said, can you really get your own unwanted hair off without the help of a professional? The kicker for me is the fact that we really don’t know what this method could do to your skin in the long run. As with all things, if it seems like it’s too good to be true, it just might have a serious drawback.

Again, I haven’t tried this product so I’ll leave you with some thoughts from someone who has. Simply do a YouTube search for ‘R.E.M hair removal’ for some thoughts from the people who have given this potentially life-altering device a whirl.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8XUIu17zNY?w=590]