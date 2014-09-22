Real People Trying Cosmo’s Sex Positions Is Everything

Cosmopolitan sex positions are notorious for being absurd, hilarious, straight up bizarre and seemingly impossible. It’s a good thing that Cosmo is well aware of this (we were starting to wonder) otherwise we were starting to feel like we should register for a power vinyasa yoga class. In perhaps the most epic way a publication can poke fun of itself, the magazine has real life people perform some of the more laborious sex positions and it’s hilarious.

This is literally the best thing they’ve ever done. CollegeCandy officially stans for Cosmo.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tziMoPCWTaY&w=590]