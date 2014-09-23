Get Bold Brows with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Tinted Brow Gel [In Our Makeup Bag]

What It Is:

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel* in Granite

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

Eyebrows are an often ignored, but essential focus of a makeup routine. Don’t believe me? Do all your makeup except your brows. Take a look at your face and then fill and tame them and look again – the difference is unbelievable! Groomed brows really provide a frame for the rest of your look and should be a priority!

Anastasia Beverly Hills is run by brow queen Anastasia Soare and they have a whole host of different products depending on your preferred look. Their Tinted Brow Gel is absolutely legendary as it provides color and hold in no time at all!

How To Use It:

Anastasia recommends applying the Tinted Brow Gel all over the eyebrows, either on its own or over a brow pencil. They also suggest using it as a root touch-up in between hair coloring, which I’ve never thought of but is absolutely genius! I love multi-tasking products.

VIEW GALLERY

CC Rating: A+



I’m actually shocked by the difference this product has made in my makeup routine! My eyebrows used to be a chore and now I’m done them in 30 seconds. The shade Granite, despite being a strange name for a hair color, matches my brows perfectly and adds the right amount of umph! My everyday makeup look is more ‘natural’ than glam and the result from Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel is like “my brows, but better.” Not only does the tinted gel fill in my brows, but it also holds them in place all day – perfect! And unlike some other brow products, the shade selection is stellar – I dare anyone to see if they can’t find their match.

The brush is a little bulky and can create a bit of a mess if you really press the product into your brows. I always lightly brush through and then follow up with a clean spoolie to spread out the product and smooth clumps.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel is available at their website for $22.

[Need some new makeup but not sure what to buy? Check out Alex’s other beauty reviews here.]

*item was provided for review