Miss America Was Kicked Out Of Alpha Phi Sorority For Abusive Hazing

The latest Miss America, Kira Kazantsev, was reportedly kicked out of the Alpha Phi sorority at Hofstra University for abusive hazing. During Kira’s stint as Alpha Phi’s Recruitment Committee President sources told Jezebel that she was incredibly harsh.

“Pledges in the incoming class were called names, berated for their perceived physical flaws and imperfections, and made to perform physical tasks to the point of bruising and exhaustion—standard sorority pledge stuff paid forward by a person who our source says was herself brutally hazed upon entry into Alpha Phi.”

Yikes but the hazing gets worse. It is unclear if this occurred in Alpha Phi because Jezebel’s source did not disclose the sorority name, although it did occur at a Hofstra sorority while Kira was there.

“A recent graduate who attended Hofstra at the same time as Kazantsev told Jezebel that the final two steps of pledging in one (unnamed) sorority involved making all of the pledges remove their underwear and sit on newspapers while the older members forced them to watch lesbian porn. Anyone whose newspaper stuck to them at the end of the video, the former student said, was branded a dyke, ridiculed, and tossed out. The remaining girls were then forced to perform oral sex on their sorority ‘big sisters.'”

Ummmmm, what the fuck? Forcing your sorority sisters to perform oral sex on you while calling others homophobic slurs? What kind of sisterhood is that? (Also, hypocrisy much?) Jezebel confirms that quite a few people corroborate that these incidents happened, though they choose to remain anonymous. Hofstra has a serious hazing problem.

After Kira and her friend/sorority sister were reported for “dirty pledging,” Hofstra began an investigation which resulted in the termination of Kira’s affiliation with Alpha Phi.