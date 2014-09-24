Dumb People Are Microwaving Their iPhones To “Fix Them” In Apple Wave Hoax

4Chan—no surprise—created a hoax to get iPhone users to microwave their phones. While most people wouldn’t dare try even if they thought it might be true, others went all in and obviously destroyed their phones.

OMG. Seriously? You can’t put aluminum foil in a microwave. You can’t put metal in a microwave. Why would you think an iPhone was OK. If you’re not sure, GOOGLE THAT SHIT, BRUH. The hoax is toted as the “greatest addition to iOS8” which “Allows your device to be charged wirelessly through microwave frequencies.”

If someone tells you to microwave, toast, bake, flush in water or hammer your iPhone, get a second opinion.

“@JordanBeeTheGee: Omgggg that wave thing for iOS 8 just blew my microwave up 😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/2tkRBAjQFB” .. — KJ (@0x_KJ) September 20, 2014

USE WAVE THEY SAID. IT'LL CHARGE YOUR IPHONE IN THE MICROWAVE THEY SAID. 😪😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/DJspCShhJq — jadaa (@iPunchhBabiies) September 18, 2014

