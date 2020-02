The 13 Shoefies That Prove Eva Chen’s Shoe Game Is ON POINT

As the Editor in Chief of Lucky, not only is Eva┬áChen one of the most successful women in the magazine industry, she’s also super stylish, classy and smart.

Not that I’ve met her or anything but I do follow her on Instagram. And that’s sort of the thing same thing, ya know?

If you’re also a follower of this powerhouse’s social media presence, you know that she posts frequent and fabulous shoefies — aka shots of her shoes alongside some sort of fantastic bag, usually topped off with an apple (she’s healthy!). The photos are almost always composed the exact same way because #consistency…and they give all her followers a little glimpse into the life of a high-level editor with an impeccable shoe closet.

It wasn’t easy but we’ve picked some of her most envy-inducing shots. All photos are from Eva Chen’s Instagram feed.

VIEW GALLERY