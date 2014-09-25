Break Outs Be Gone: 10 Oil-Free Moisturizers We Love

Nothing is worse than being told that everyone – even oily-skinned girls – need to use moisturizer daily, only to find that every cream you try leaves you with a face full of pimples. I’m willing to bet a lot of girls simply skip this crucial step in order to keep their skin clear, but trust me, moisturizer is so important in the long run. A good moisturizer will hydrate your face in a way that natural oils simply can’t.

With that being said, if you’re breaking out, you may want to try switching up your moisturizer. Seek out a great oil-free formula. These ones ones are all oil-free, yet totally effective.

