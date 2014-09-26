These 7 Blazers Prove You CAN Wear White After Labor Day

Fashion rules are for squares.

Whoever said you can’t wear black and brown has never witnessed the sophisticated statement that is produced when brown leather boots and black pants are worn together. And wearing white after Labor Day? It can totally be done, at least if you ask me – as long as you do it right.

Granted, I doubt I would wear white pants in the fall. But a white tee shirt with black jeans? A white silk blouse with leather pants? Totally cool – almost as cool as a crisp white blazer when worn during the chillier months.

If you ask me, nothing proves that white is a viable option in any season like a white blazer. Layer one over an LBD to lighten up a night out look or pair one with ripped jeans to dress ’em up a bit. I have faith in your styling abilities….and really, you can’t go wrong if you’re wearing any of the blazers below.

